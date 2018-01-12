ETX businesses work together to repair home

TYLER - When members of a community pull together for a cause, their power becomes limitless.

"This single mom called us and said, 'I have a leak under the house,' and we came out to check it out and it turned out to be much more than a leak under the house... as we poked around we found some other significant problems," said Milton Vanderpool from American Plumbing Co.

After assessing the many serious problems and realizing it was more than what he was trained to do, Milton asked others in East Texas to help.

"There was a lot that needed to be done of course beyond our scope," Milton said.

Carpenters, roofers, painters, concrete companies stepped up to lend a hand as well, free of charge.

The single mom said, through the grace of God, people came to her aid.

"We're glad to do that for folks, it makes our hearts feel big, and we're glad to put a smile on people's faces." Vince Gervey, AVCO Regional Manger said.

Project managers came to fix the roof which was one of the largest problem areas, on their own time.

Each company worked together for six weeks to get the house in livable condition for the single mother and her son, who say they couldn't be more thankful.



