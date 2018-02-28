TYLER - CBS 19 is celebrating champions in the East Texas community for the month of February.

They're people who go above and beyond for others in East Texas.

This week's East Texas Community Champion is Smith County Habitat for Humanity CEO Jack Wilson, who is helping make East Texans' dreams of owning a home a reality.

"We've made a difference here in Smith County and continue to make a difference here," Wilson said.

Picture this, more than 100 homes built for East Texans within the last 28 years. That's the kind of difference Wilson is spear-heading as CEO of Smith County's Habitat for Humanity.

"That outcome there is just...it makes you feel good."

His dedication to the nonprofit runs deep, with a decade of service to Habitat.

It's a job Wilson has unknowingly been preparing for his whole life.

"That very first day you know I got hooked. I worked as a laborer in a construction company when I was going to college, so I always liked that type of work."

Wilson spent much of his early career as an architect, but said building for big companies got old fast. That's when he began volunteering for Habitat.

"We'd stick frame a house...we would build everything there on a slab and then I would get people and we would put in all the interior petitions. I mean that was just fun."

That work prepared Wilson for the challenges of his job in Smith County and as President of the board for Habitat Texas.

"I took over this position a month before Harvey came. So, we had 20 some odd affiliates that were pretty much decimated and 300 some odd homes that were destroyed."

While the rebuilding process has begun, Wilson said they've also taken on extra employees from Hurricane Harvey affected areas to continue building and restoring homes for East Texans.

But, it's seeing the effect his work has on others that makes all the difference for Wilson.

"When you see somebody that is maybe 80 years old and they come and thank you, that's pretty cool."

It's why he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

"A lot of people have said, 'When are you going to retire?' And I go, 'Why would I retire, I mean what would I do?' When you could make a difference in people's lives...It's a very nice, rewarding feeling," Wilson said.

To learn more about Smith County's Habitat for Humanity or their programs, visit the organization's Facebook page or website.

