CBS 19 is celebrating one champion a week for their contributions in the East Texas community. Each person has one thing in common, a passion for helping others.

This week's champion is East Texas Literacy Council Board President Crista Black. She's helping East Texans reach their academic goals.

Black values each step of a person's education because she knows it has the power to shape their future.

"I think the power of education is one thing I walk away from, like it really does open doors," Black said.

Black has been with the East Texas Literacy Council for a little over four years, first as a volunteer and board member, now as its president.

It's no surprise that she ended up at the Literacy Council. She's had a passion for mentoring others most of her life.

"I feel very inspired by the desire of the students who want to come and make a change or who want to come and pursue something further."

The Literacy Council said one in every four adults in Gregg County reads at or below the 5th grade level. It's something the East Texas Literacy Council is working to change.

"I think a lot of people think that the East Texas Literacy Council just prepares people for their GED and that's just one part of what we do."

While the organization mostly tutors adults who need help with reading, writing and math, it's flexible to other needs. Volunteers are willing to help students with getting into college or training for a new job.

"Education in general, I think, changes lives. It does...but the work that we do here is so powerful...it's assisting people into that next step."

It's one of the things that first attracted Black to the program. She was tutoring another young mom at the time, whose goal was to become a nurse.

"She and I would meet at the city library here and would work on things and she would come here for services as well."

Black said the services offered at the Literacy Council gave her the tools necessary to help that woman reach her goal.

"It's about carrying the baton until you know that somebody else needs to help carry it for that person."

The East Texas Literacy Council aims to be there when that happens.

"We have a lot of people come through our doors for a lot of different reasons, but everyone is always welcome," Black said.

To learn more about the East Texas Literacy Council and the services they offer, visit their website or Facebook page.