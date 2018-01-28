ETX Community rallies to find missing boy

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

JACKSONVILLE - Officers from the Jacksonville Police Department have found a 12-year-old Autistic and non-verbal boy that went missing while riding his scooter in Nichols Green Park at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, the boy was riding his scooter at the park with his grandmother watching him when he rode off down a jogging.

The Jacksonville Police Department arrived to the area and started looking for the 12-year-old, set up a command post and sent out a "Code Red" city wide alert.

Officers from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, JISD Police Department, TxDOT and civilian volunteers helped with the search.

Later in the evening, just before 9 p.m., a Jacksonville Police Officer found the boy at Phillip Street and East Rusk.

He was checked by Jacksonville EMS and will be returned to his family.

