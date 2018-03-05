ETX farmers struggling with winter crops after recent rains

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - All of the rain we've seen in the last few weeks has been bad for business for many East Texas farmers.

When it comes to farmers, most people think the more rain the better.

But for winter crops, that's not the case.

Christina Appl owns a feed and seed store with her fiance in Gladewater.

She says crops like onions and potatoes are suffering the most this season due to the rain.

"The sweet onions, and the red onions, normally I won't have any of those left," Appl said. "And obviously, I have quite a few."

That means sales are down, and so is Appl's personal garden.

"I planted before all of the rain, and I increased my mound so hopefully some of the water will run off, and the potatoes will root, but I haven't seen any sprouts yet," Appl said.

In Tyler, Dale Blackstone has been farming for over 20 years.

He says this is one of the wettest seasons he's ever seen.

"We're having trouble getting things in the ground, the things in the ground will rot, like potatoes, makes it really difficult," Blackstone said.

The rain has washed out his hills, taking the seeds with them.

But not all was lost, Dale found a glimmer of hope while he was showing us around his garden.

"Ah, a potato coming up that did not rot. That's good news. Yeah they're coming up, so at least these did not rot this time."

In addition to all of the rain, Blackstone said colder weather is also to blame for losing his crops, and he doesn't think the winter freeze is over just yet.

© 2018 KYTX-TV