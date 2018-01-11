ETX funeral home participates in Operation Valentine

Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine is participating in the Operation Valentine program. Operation Valentine is a way for people to send veterans and active duty cards for Valentines day.

"Operation Valentine is a way for us to give back to our veterans locally and overseas, simply put we can say thank you for your service and for being our heroes." Ben Rhone said

Rhone Funeral Home has participated in 'Stockings for Soldiers' and has a love of giving back to veterans that's why Operation Valentine was a perfect fit.

Just like Stockings for Soldiers, operation Valentine is another way of saying thanks.

To participate, all you have to do is write a message of love and thanks to a veteran and/or active-duty service member overseas.

Rhone Funeral Home is accepting Valentines cards until February 5th, they can either be dropped off or mailed in to Rhone Funeral Home at 3900 S. Highway 19, Palestine, TX 75801.

© 2018 KYTX-TV