ETX grandmother loses wedding ring, daughter asks internet for help

LONGVIEW - Charlene Odom lost her wedding ring at Walmart on Estes Parkway in Longview on Tuesday.

Her daughter, Lea Garcie, turned to Facebook asking for help finding it and is offering a reward.

Odom's late husband gave her the ring on their 25th wedding anniversary, when they renewed their vows.

The ring is a size 9, made out of yellow gold with 25 diamonds.

The family is desperate to get the ring back, if you have any information on its whereabouts, click here to contact Garcie on her Facebook page.

