ETX Islamic and Hispanic Communities React to Trump's Immigration Ban

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border

President Trump's executive order that suspended refugees and blocked entry into the U.S. for citizens in seven Muslim countries has the Islamic community in East Texas weary.

The order suspended entry for all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely. It also blocked entry for 90 days for citizens of seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

East Texas Islamic Society Vice President Anwar Khalifa said Muslims in the area that are not already U.S. citizens are worried about traveling, fearing they will not be able to return.

"People are concerned. They're scared," he said. "Are they going to take away my citizenship?"

Khalifa praised Trump for acting promptly on his word. While it does not favor him, he noted this is what he promised during his campaign, and those who supported him should be aware of this.

Looking at the seven countries banning re-entry into the U.S., Khalifa does not understand the country choices. He said there are other countries that pose more of a threat, such as Egypt and the United Emirates.

"I know families who are not planning trips home this year. They're waiting to see what happens," he said.

While Trump's immigration ban targets Muslims, the Hispanic community in East Texas fears this may lead to revoking DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

DACA is an immigration policy started by the Obama administration in 2012 allowing certain undocumented immigrants to the U.S. who entered the country as a minor. Those immigrants are able to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation. They are also able to receive work permits.

Gilbert Urbina, a legal assistant at the Hispanic American Association of East Texas, said DACA immigrants are afraid of deportation.

"You've got a 20 year old going to college, and she's been here since she was six months old. She has no idea what a foreign country looks like," Urbina said. "Some of these individuals speak more English than they do their native tongue."

Many Hispanics are living on pins and needles, Urbina said, waiting for Trump to make a decision on the DACA program in four weeks.





