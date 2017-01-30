ETX Islamic Society accepting clothing donations for Syrian refugees

The East Texas Islamic Society is gathering clothing donations for Syrian refugees through the end of January.

Anwar Kalifa, spokesperson for the mosque in Tyler, says he is proud to call East Texas home.

“As an East Texan and as a Muslim, I know that immigration has made this country great,” Kalifa said.

That is why Kalifa says he was disappointed when he learned of President Trump’s executive order banning refugees from 7 majority Muslim countries.

“It’s just very suspect, his executive order,” Kalifa said.

Undeterred by the ban, members of the mosque in Tyler are collecting clothing donations from the community.

“We’ve done this before and we were overwhelmed with the donations and the same thing is happening again,” Kalifa said.

It’s support he said he has come to count on from the Tyler community.

Donations can be made at the East Texas Islamic Society in Tyler through January 31st.

