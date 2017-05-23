ETX Islamic Society reacts to Manchester terror attack

ISIS is claiming responsibility for the Manchester terror attack Monday night that killed 22 and left dozens wounded, both in body and spirit.

However, East Texas Muslims say the attack does not represent their religion or beliefs. Anwar Khalifa, Vice President of the East Texas Islamic Society Mosque, spoke with CBS19, saying his community is saddened to see the loss of innocent lives and sad to see his religion portrayed in such a negative light.

"When something like this happens it hurts me in two ways because I know it's an attack on my religion. It's not an attack by my religion.. it's an attack on my religion," Khalifa said.

Khalifa said the Qur'an does not condone violence and invites anyone who has questions about the Islamic faith to an open house at the Mosque next month.

