ETX man arrested, charged with capital murder of 11-month-old

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 2:19 PM. CST January 25, 2018

HENDERSON COUNTY - Mark Anthony Carson, a 26-year-old Larue man, was arrested and charged on Thursday with capital murder in the death of an 11-month-old boy.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Department, Carson was called to their office to interview him about the case.

Back in October of 2017, Deputies responded to a medical emergency call from Carson's home and found an unresponsive child there.

The infant was taken to an Athens hospital and declared dead.

A final autopsy revealed the death was a homicide.

An arrest warrant was issued by authorities for a Capital Murder Charge on Thursday and Carson is now waiting to be arraigned in the Henderson County Jail.

