ETX man arrested, charged with capital murder of 11-month-old

HENDERSON COUNTY - Mark Anthony Carson, a 26-year-old Larue man, was arrested and charged on Thursday with capital murder in the death of an 11-month-old boy.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Department, Carson was called to their office to interview him about the case.
Back in October of 2017, Deputies responded to a medical emergency call from Carson's home and found an unresponsive child there.
The infant was taken to an Athens hospital and declared dead.
A final autopsy revealed the death was a homicide.
An arrest warrant was issued by authorities for a Capital Murder Charge on Thursday and Carson is now waiting to be arraigned in the Henderson County Jail.
