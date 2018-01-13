ETX man arrested for exposing his genitals to children

Photo Courtesy Nacogdoches County Jail

NACOGDOCHES - Billy Melvin Pack, a Nacogdoches man, was arrested Friday after exposing his genitals to three children on the 1200 block of North Mound Street.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital security advised officers about Pack's offense and that he was a patient at the facility.

Police were also told that Pack asked if the children "had ever seen one of these before."

Pack was arrested and is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail for three counts of Indecency with a Child.

