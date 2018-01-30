ETX man arrested for second-degree murder in death of Lindale woman

Billy Baker (Upshur Co. Jail)

LINDALE - An East Texas man who claimed to have tried to save his Lindale companion in Key West in August 2017 is now behind bars in connection with her death.

Billy Baker, 48, was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder charge out of Monroe County, Florida in connection with the death of Lindale resident Candice "Candi Joy" Cooper.

Key West police say Baker claimed to have pulled Cooper from the ocean at Smathers Beach on August 4 and administered CPR until help arrived. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

At the time of the incident, Baker told police that he was a little way away from Cooper when he noticed her floating and unresponsive in the water. The investigation, however, precipitated a second degree murder charge.

Baker was arrested at his home in Lindale by a Key West Detective and with help from the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force. He is in the Upshur County Jail on a $1 million bond awaiting extradition to Monroe County, Florida, for prosecution.

© 2018 KYTX-TV