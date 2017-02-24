KYTX
ETX man connected to 2016 murder sentenced to 40 years in prison

KYTX 7:27 PM. CST February 24, 2017

SMITH COUNTY - One of the co-defendants charged in connection with a Smith County man's death in Sept. 2016 entered a plea deal in Smith County court Friday afternoon.

Assistant Smith County District Attorney Kenneth Biggs said Stanton Pearce of Tyler pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with physical evidence. According to the arrest warrant, Pearce and another suspect confessed to watching Luis Martinez's girlfriend shoot him before throwing his body near a creek.

Pearce was sentenced to 40 years in prison, eligible for parole in 10 years.

