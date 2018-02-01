ETX man given two life sentences, accused of beating elderly man, stealing vehicle

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

GREGG COUNTY - Jimmy Harris, an East Texas man, will serve two life sentences in connection to the October 2016 beating of an 80-year-old man in his garage and theft of his vehicle.

After the beating and theft, Harris led authorities on a high speed chase from East Cotton Street to the intersection of West Cotton and Loop 281, where he ran into the woods.

A jury returned a verdict of guilty on Aggravated Robbery and Evading and a sentence for each of the two counts.

