ETX man led Trooper on chase, arrested for multiple charges

ANGELINA COUNTY - Darren Robbins, a 21-year-old Lufkin native, is under arrest for multiple charges after fleeing from Troopers who tried stopping him for a traffic violation Friday afternoon on Farm to Market Road 849.

According to DPS, a State Trooper tried stopping Robbins for a traffic violation and he evaded the Trooper in his vehicle, a state jail felony.

The Trooper reported that Robbins also threw multiple items of contraband out of the window while he was trying to evade law enforcement.

Robbins then stopped on Ballard Road, ran from the Trooper, but was eventually arrested.

He was taken to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office for evading arrest or detention, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing marijuana, driving with an invalid license, displaying expired license plates and failing to maintain financial responsibility.

According to authorities, Robbins was also wanted by the Angelina County Sheriff's Office for assault cases bodily injury-family violence, jumping bail, and failing to appear.

