ETX missionary spreads word of God in Pyeongchang

Morgan Wall (far right) works as a missionary with Youth With A Mission in South Korea. (Photo: Morgan Wall, KYTX)

TYLER - Morgan Wall, 29, is an East Texan at the Olympics, who is not just an athlete, but a missionary with a message.

The 29-year-old is spreading the word of God at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

He says the message is simple.

"What a relationship with God looks like, what evangelism looks like," he said. "We do classes during the days and and in the afternoons we actually go to the Olympics and apply it."

Wall says so far its been a success.

"The group that I'm with we've talked to over 400 people from 20 nations," he said.

While the missionary hasn't met any Olympians yet, he has encountered many people from different parts of the United States.

Residing in Lindale, he also said he's pretty thankful to be representing East Texas.

"Oregon, Florida, pretty much anywhere else but Texas," he said, "It's just been awesome. Like I said [many were] very surprised that a person from Texas, from the warmth of Texas, would travel to South Korea and be freezing to share the love of Christ with them."

As the Winter Games play on and dozens of countries put their best athletes forward, Morgan says it is been one giant celebration.

"The competitive spirit and cheering on their country, others love the atmosphere," he said.

