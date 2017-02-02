ETX mom uses cryotherapy to treat chronic pain

With the help of a cane, Shelly Martin walked into Subzero Cryotherapy two months ago looking for a way to get her life back.

“It’s given me a sense of normalcy,” Martin said.

Suffering from chronic knee and back pain, she said that “if you’re in pain and you hurt like I did, you’re willing to try just about anything.”

Kimberley Moore, who manages the location in Tyler, said temperatures inside the cryo-chamber drop to -200 degrees Fahrenheit which directs blood to vital organs.

After 3 minutes, Kimberley says the patient leaves the chamber, causing nutrient rich blood to flow back through the body.

Something Martin said has helped her walk without help again.

“I’d rather be cold for three minutes than hurt. It’s worth it,” Martin said.

(© 2017 KYTX)