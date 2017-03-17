ETX priest remembers Saint Patrick

Moving to America from Northern Ireland 10 years ago, Father Anthony McLaughlin says every Saint Patrick’s Day is special.

“Of course, March 17th is the feast of saint Patrick and as an Irish person and as a Catholic, it is a feast of great joy and great wonder,” McLaughlin said.

Joining the Diocese of Tyler in 1997, Father McLaughlin says the story of Saint Patrick’s journey to Ireland continues to be a source of inspiration.

“I think most about the example of Saint Patrick, a great missionary, a great preacher, and teacher of the gospel,” McLaughlin said.

According to Father McLaughlin, Saint Patrick was “someone who came to Ireland and the sincerity of his faith was infectious.”

© 2017 KYTX-TV