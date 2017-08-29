Close ETX SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS KYTX 5:25 PM. CDT August 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The following East Texas schools have canceled classes for Wednesday, August 30. Hemphill San Augustine West Sabine Zavalla Refresh for updates. © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse preview East HS coach on leave over forced splits KYTX Breaking News Grandmothers turn to CrossFit Family of 6 drowns inside van Evacuees head to ETX Cherokee co. plane crash renaming REL in Tyler Lufkin Litlle League Watch Party Vandalized statue More Stories Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m. LIVE BLOG: Crosby chemical plant evacuated;… Aug 25, 2017, 7:44 p.m. At least 10 dead in Houston area from Harvey flooding, winds Aug 28, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
