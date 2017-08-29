KYTX
KYTX 5:25 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

The following East Texas schools have canceled classes for Wednesday, August 30.

  • Hemphill
  • San Augustine
  • West Sabine
  • Zavalla

Refresh for updates.

