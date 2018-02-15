ETX siblings make 1,000 Valentine's Day cards for seniors

Photo Courtesy Theresa Guck

LONGVIEW - Matthew and Stephanie Guck, two 14 and 17-year-old siblings from Longview handmade 1000 Valentine's Day for seniors living in assisted living homes across the area on Tuesday.

Their mother, Theresa Guck, delivered many of the cards on their behalf while Matthew and Stephanie were at school and participating in extracurricular activities.

The siblings made cards for seniors living in Clairmont of Longview, Hawkins Creek, Summer Meadows, Arabella of Longview Assisted Living and Treviso Transitional Care.

Matthew and Stephanie took on this project to let the seniors know that they are loved.

They also would like others their age to join them next year and hope to give to the homeless, women and children living in shelters, seniors and hospital patients.

To achieve their big plans for the future, the siblings say they would need more volunteers next year.

The teens plan to deliver the rest of the cards to the Whispering Pines Lodge, the Alpine House Assisted Living Facility and the Buckner Assisted Living and Buckner Independent Living.

