ETX sixth grader arrested for making threat

System.Object

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - A sixth grade student was arrested Thursday after they made a threat that was reported to Van Middle School administrators Wednesday evening.

According to a statement made in a Van ISD Facebook post, the student was not allowed to come back to school on Thursday while local authorities assessed the threat.

Authorities deemed the threat was credible, and the student was arrested Thursday.

Van ISD also addressed two other rumors in their post.

© 2018 KYTX-TV