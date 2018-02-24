ETX Teacher remixes Bruno Mars song, goes viral

Photo Courtesy Facebook

TYLER - John Tyler High School English teacher, Nancy Caraway, has gone viral after she remixed Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like".

She used her musical background and love of writing to recreate a lesson done by another teacher.

Her new rendition of the song replaced the original's lyrics with words to encourage her students to improve their writing strategies.

Mrs. Caraway says "We have to compete with it everything, Snapchat, Instagram, we have to compete with it, so we have to get on their level. They like music, tap into it, and music is a universal language, so everybody understands it."

Caraway's Facebook post has been viewed over 95,000 times, shared almost 1,600 times and has garnered more than 1,500 reactions.

