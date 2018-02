Photo Courtesy Facebook

TYLER - John Tyler High School teacher, Nancy Caraway, has gone viral after she remixed Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like".

Her new rendition of the song replaced the original's lyrics with words to encourage her students to improve their writing strategies.

Caraway's Facebook post has been shared almost 1,600 times and has garnered more than 1,500 reactions.

