Photo Courtesy Facebook

CHAPEL HILL - According to the Chapel Hill ISD Facebook page, Mrs. McClure, a teacher in the district brought her 102-year-old grandmother, Pauline Todd to visit Kissam Elementary for their 100 Day Celebration on Wednesday.

The district says that Mrs. Todd "really enjoyed" being at Kissam and getting to read to all of her granddaughter's students.

