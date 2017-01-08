ETX winter weather do's and dont's

This time of year, plumber Brandon Korenkov stays busy.

After responding to five calls Saturday, Korenkov said that “most of them were due to freezing.”

When temperatures drop below freezing, he says making sure pipes are covered can save East Texans time and money.

“Definitely cover those outside faucets and remove any hoses that are attached,” Korenkov said.

No pipe covers? No problem.

According to Korenkov, “any kind of styrofoam cup that you can put over” pipes will work.

Preparation being key heading into the coldest part of the winter season.