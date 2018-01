Photo Courtesy Gregg Co. Jail

GREGG COUNTY - Chelsey Penney, a 32-year-old Longview woman, was arrested Wednesday for prostitution of a minor, trafficking of person(s) and engaging in criminal activity.

Penney is being held in the Gregg County Jail, and her combined bond is set at $150,000.

