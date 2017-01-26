Eustace ISD will close Friday due to an increase in illness, according to Superintendent Coy Holcomb. Flu-like symptoms are spreading between students.

A spokesperson for the district said this is a precautionary measure.

Holcomb notified students and parents on the district's website around noon.

"For various reasons, we are going to have an unscheduled holiday tomorrow. One of the reasons is that we are experiencing a higher than normal absentee rate due to illness. We are hoping that a little extra time will help alleviate that situation. School will resume Monday, January 30 at regular times. I apologize for the late notification of this unscheduled holiday. Eustace ISD has 5 extra days built into this year's school calendar. We will not have to make this day up."

One student said he thought it was a joke at first because of the late notification. He heard from a friend school would be closed before hearing word from administration.

"I was still unsure, because I'm pretty sure if there wasn't going to be school, they would've made an announcement or something," student Gabriel Rueter said.

Rueter said the announcement came two periods later.

Eustace High School Principal Chris Whorton said he typically has 425 students on any given day. Today, there were about 400 in attendance.

He said with such a small school, those 25 students being sick can impact the school quickly. He hopes the day off will give students a chance to recover and stay healthy.

Rueter said he hasn't noticed many students being sick, but he said teachers are taking precaution.

"There were some teachers who announced before class started that she was going to wipe down the desks,” he said.

Still, students said a day off may not be necessary.

"There's not a lot of sickness going around to stay home for one day,” student Jada Anna said. "We didn't need a day off, but I'm excited."

According to the letter sent out by Whorton, the NHS Winter Dance will be rescheduled for Feb. 11. Basketball games scheduled for Friday will be played as scheduled. The release also stated baseball and softball practice will continue as scheduled this weekend, but students who are sick are advised to stay home.

Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 30.

