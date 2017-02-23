KYTX
Eustace ISD closed Friday because of additional rise in absences due to illness

KYTX 12:26 PM. CST February 23, 2017

EUSTACE -  Another upswing in absences due to illness has prompted Superintendent Coy Holcombe to call for the school to close on Friday.

In a notice distributed this morning, Holcombe stated "Currently we have reports of flu, strep, stomach virus, and pink eye." By closing the school, he said, " our custodial staff and our transportation staff can [sic] disinfect all the building and buses."

Holcombe also stated that the day will not have to be made-up.

