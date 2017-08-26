Evacuation efforts spread to prisons, over 4,000 inmates arriving in East Texas

TEXAS - Prison units are evacuating as Hurricane Harvey's heavy rainfall continues to raise water levels in the Brazos river and about 4,500 inmates are heading to east Texas.

The units affected are the Ramsey, Terrell and Stringfellow in Rosharon and offenders are being transported by TDCJ buses and are joined by correctional officers and other members of staff who are reporting to work in assisting evacuation efforts.

Inmates assigned to the units are being sent to facilities in East Texas.

These offenders will not be available to see visitors at their designated receiving units, but will be able to use the offender telephone system.

The situation remains under the watch of TDCJ officials who are working with their state partners as Hurricane Harvey continues to travel accross Texas.

An emergency command center in Huntsville was enacted on Thursday and is operating 24-7

Additional food and water have been delivered to receiving units

Sandbags have been filled and delivered to affected units

Medical Staff is available to give care to offenders with special needs

Additional staff has been called in to help affected units

Inmate family members may call TDCJ's 24-hour hotline at (936) 437-4927

© 2017 KYTX-TV