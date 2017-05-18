Everyday Gourmet: Potato Mushroom Galette

(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Potato Mushroom Galette

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 Noonday Onion yellow onion, sliced thin

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 tablespoon Sutter Butte’s maple balsamic vinegar

8 ounces ricotta cheese

3 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles

2 tablespoon Fischer & Weiser Truffle Honey Mustard Seeds

salt and pepper

All-purpose flour (for surface)

2 pie crusts, available in refrigerator section

2 small Red/Purple New Potatoes, thinly sliced (preferably on a mandoline)

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

1 large egg, beaten

Crushed peppercorns (for serving, optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a small skillet over medium-low. Cook onion and mushrooms, stirring occasionally, until softened but without taking on any color, about 5 minutes. Stir in the balsamic vinegar and remove from heat. Transfer to a plate.

Mix ricotta, blue cheese and mustard seeds in a medium bowl to combine; season with salt and black pepper.

Roll out 1 piece of piecrust on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Using an offset spatula, spread 1/2 of the ricotta mixture over dough, leaving a 1 inch border. Scatter half of the onions and mushrooms over the top. Top with a thin layer of potato slices. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and salt. Fold edges of dough over filling, tucking and overlapping slightly as needed.

Repeat with remaining dough, ricotta mixture, onion mixture and sliced potatoes. Brush top of dough with beaten egg. Bake galettes until crusts are golden brown and potatoes are soft, 30–40 minutes. Sprinkle with crushed peppercorns.

