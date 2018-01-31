FAITH RESTORED: ETX grandmother's ring found with help from social media

Photo courtesy Lea Lynn Garcie

LONGVIEW - A social media plea from a loving granddaughter for help finding a beloved ring worked, and her grandmother is beaming with love and gratitude to have the precious heirloom returned.

Charlene Odom lost her wedding ring at Walmart on Estes Parkway in Longview on Jan. 23. and her granddaughter, Lea Garice, quickly jumped online to plea for help finding it. Odom's husband, who passed away in 2017, gave the ring to Charlene on their 25th wedding anniversary.

It worked!

Someone found the ring and contacted Garcie. By Tuesday evening, Odom was once again beaming with love and gratitude for the kindheartedness of strangers.

We at CBS19 are very happy for Charlene and her family!

