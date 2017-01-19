TYLER - The Family Dollar at 4305 Troup Highway was robbed Thursday evening.

Police say the suspect displayed a silver handgun during the hold-up. The suspect was wearing all black and is about 5'7", wearing a black hoodie type shirt with the hood pulled over his face. He was wearing black sweat pants and shoes.

The employees stated the suspect entered the store and ordered them behind the counter. Once behind the counter, the suspect ordered one of the employees to open the safe and register.

Once the suspect had obtained an undisclosed amount of money, he ran out of the store northbound. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. There were no injuries as a result of the robbery and the case remains under investigation.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

