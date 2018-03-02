Family friendly events are taking over East Texas this weekend

Here is a view of parking and which roads will be used for the race. (Photo: KYTX, KYTX)

TYLER, TX - It's the first weekend in March, and with the good weather, it seems the season for outdoor activities has begun.

Many different events are happening in Tyler that are family friendly events

Fresh 15:

15K, 5K, & 1K

Late registration: March 3rd at 5:30 a.m.

15K & 5K start at 7 a.m.

Kids 1K starts at 10 a.m.

Live music & post race party

Texas Coffee Festival & Texas Donut Festival:

Two separate events downtown on the square.

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Local vendors, live music, car show, and food trucks

37th annual Rose City Chili Cook-off:

Behind the former Gander Mountain Store

Noon - 5 p.m.

60-75 cooks from all over the United States

$3 to taste all chili in the running for Peoples' Choice

Proceeds from the Fresh 15 are donated to East Texas non-profits and proceeds from the chili cook-off benefit Ragan's Hope.

