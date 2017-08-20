Family of Sheryia Grant gather for vigil one year after disappearance

One year after Sheryia Grant vanished, her family and friends gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Kilgore to pray and offer support to each other.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to her disappearance but she remains missing.

Her grandmother, Arnita Grant, said that she no longer believes Sheryia is alive but hopes and prays that her body is found.

"I have accepted that she is not alive. I have accepted that but we just would like to get their bodies home," Grant said.

