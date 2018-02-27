Family remembers 9-year-old crash victim

UPSHUR COUNTY -

A deadly crash on Monday devastated a family and caused the death of 9-year-old Isabella Grace Smith.

According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 59-year-old Harleton native was heading east in his pickup on Highway 154, just east of Diana.

At the same time, Bella was crossing the roadway to check her mail.

According to authorities, the driver was not able to see Bella and struck her in the roadway.

Troopers responded to the scene, and she was taken to a hospital in Longview, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her family describes her as helpful, happy and full of life. Something they will miss, but never forget.

The family is not only planning Bella's funeral but ways to honor her.

"We've thought of some special ways to keep that around, there were some first responders, other than the fireman and policemen that were there and able to do CPR. This is something we really want to do is have everybody learn CPR in case we are that first responder at any point and then we can give that gift to someone else," says Misty Amaya, Bella's aunt, .

The family doesn't put blame on anyone and says the man driving the car is the founder of a ministry that they would like people to donate to.

"For the poor gentleman, he was in this tragedy and he didn't ask for that," says Amaya. "He founded a ministry and we want people to help that ministry so that's how we'd like to carry on her legacy."

The crash is still under investigation.

