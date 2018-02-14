Fantasia Barrino's Nephew Killed in Greensboro Shooting

Tyquan Washington (Photos: Aisha Albriton)

GREENSBORO - The 18-year-old killed in a Greensboro shooting has been identified as the nephew of American Idol winner and High Point native Fantasia Barrino, according to one of the family's publicists.

Police say Tyquan Vonricco Washington was shot and killed in the 700 block of Hyde Street in Greensboro Tuesday.

Police arrested and charged David Lee White for the murder. He is in Guilford County Jail without bond.

Publicist Aisha Albriton says Washington was going to pursue music like his father, Rico Barrino, who is Fantasia Barrino's brother.

Albriton says Washington dropped out of T. Wingate High School but was turning his life around. He was currently working on his demo tape and was going to meet with his dad this week.

Rico Barrino posted this heartfelt letter to his son Tyquan on Instagram.

