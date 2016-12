(Photo: Picasa)

One person is dead after a deadly crash on 8300 block of Paluxy Drive in Tyler Friday afternoon.

The driver killed has been identified as Kali Faye Randolph, 21, of Rusk.

The roadway has been reopened to traffic.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

