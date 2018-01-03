FBI addresses lack of diversity at ETX field office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is tackling it's diversity problem head on by targeting offices where minority groups are underrepresented.

In the coming weeks, th FBI is planning a minority group recruiting event for it's office in Tyler.

Supervisory Senior Agent in Charge David Goodson said that he hopes that the FBI's office in Tyler experiences the same success with the recruiting events that other nearby offices have had in past months.

"A diverse FBI workforce is going to help us to more effectively serve that community," Agent Goodson said.

For more information about the FBI's diversity agent recruiting program, click here.



