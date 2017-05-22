FBI investigating robbery in Nacogdoches

System.Object

Nacogdoches Police and the FBI are currently conducting an investigation of an aggravated robbery that took place shortly before 11:00 am today at Doches Credit Union at 823 South University Drive.

Five black male suspects entered the bank and told all the employees to get on the ground. They then took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene heading north on Hayward Street.

So far, police have also gathered that at least two of the suspects were armed with handguns.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at www.ncstips.com or 936-560-INFO (4636).

