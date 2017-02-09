"Barrel Chested Bandit" (FBI)

DALLAS, TX—A serial bank robber dubbed the "Barrel Chested Bandit" is wanted by the FBI for numerous hold-ups including the East Texas area.

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force believes this suspect is responsible for eight bank robberies or attempted bank robberies across Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico between August 24, 2016 and February 4, 2017.

The suspect is accused of robbing the LeTourneau Federal Credit Union on 2301 South High Street August 31, 2016.

He is also wanted for a bank robbery that occurred at the Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs on November 2, 2016

North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.



The “Barrel Chested Bandit” is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, 5’6” – 5’10” tall, approximately 250 pounds, with a large build, light complexion, and gray hair. He has worn a baseball cap in all of the robberies and sunglasses in six of the eight.



In each robbery, the subject produced a small frame handgun, ordered the teller to give him money, and exited on foot. The subject has made off with an undisclosed amount of money. To date, no one has been injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous. For additional photos and information, please visit https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container/2017-01-09.0420899018.

