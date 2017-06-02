FDA: Recalled tuna sold in Tyler, other ETX restaurants

The FDA is informing consumers that frozen tuna sold in various restaurants and stores in Texas, California and Oklahoma are being recalled due a possible contamination of Hepatitis A.

A recall is being issued because the FDA was notified that the Hawaii Department of Health found that some of the frozen tuna from Indonesia had tested positive for the virus.

Below is a list of East Texas locations where the contaminated tuna may have been sold.

Name Location Jack Ryan's 119 N. Longview St. Kilgore, TX Prestonwood CC 15909 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX Sysco East Texas 4577 Estes Pkwy, Longview, TX Jack Ryan's 102 N. College Ave. Tyler, TX

CBS19 reached out to these locations and here is what we were told:

The Assistant Manager of the Jack Ryan's in Tyler said the restaurant was notified of the recall over two weeks ago and stopped serving the tuna immediately. The restaurant has not received any reports of illness from their tuna.

Chef and owner of the Jack Ryan's in Kilgore, Wes Ebey, said they were also notified about a week ago and quickly disposed of the lot in question. He also stated he is now using a different source for their tuna and are still serving the fish on their menu. They have not received any reports of illness.

CBS19 left a message with Sysco East Texas in Longview and is waiting on a reply.

In a statement, the FDA said:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are assisting state and local officials in assessing the risk of hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated frozen tuna sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company, Vietnam, and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc., Philippines. If unvaccinated consumers have consumed the recalled product within the last two weeks, post-exposure prophylaxis may help prevent hepatitis A virus infection.

The FDA wants consumers to be aware that if they believe they may have gotten sick from eating the contaminated tuna to contact a health professional immediately.

Click here for the complete FDA notice that includes the full list of locations affected by this recall.

