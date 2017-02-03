Federal judge blocks President Trump's travel ban

A woman holds a sign as the Astoria community stands together with Muslim-Americans and Muslim immigrants during a rally, February 3, 2017 in New York. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state's attorney general says a federal court ruling temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban shows nobody is above the law.

U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday that Washington state and Minnesota requested. It halts Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said after the ruling that "the law is a powerful thing — it has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it, and that includes the president of the United States."

Ferguson said people from the affected countries can now apply for entry to the United States.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had no immediate comment on the ruling

