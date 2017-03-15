Woman robbed in shopping center parking lot arrested, accused of being co-conspirator

TYLER - Tyler police determined that the female who was robbed at knife point in Cumberland Park Shopping Center was actually a co-conspirator with Chad Boening of Dallas.

She is identified as 34-year-old Jamie Hardy of Tyler.

Police say Boening and Hardy planned the robbery, and set up the male victim to rob him who she met on line.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant today and arrested Hardy charging her with Aggravated Robbery. Hardy was transported to Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Tyler Police

