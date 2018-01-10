Fifth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award goes to OU quarterback Baker Mayfield

TYLER - Baker Mayfield, of the University of Oklahoma, is the recipient of the fifth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The honor was announced Wednesday during a gala at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

Mayfield is a senior quarterback at OU and a graduate of Austin’s Lake Travis High School.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/ or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.

Previous award recipients include: 2013, quarterback Bryce Petty, Baylor; 2014, quarterback Trevone Boykin, TCU; 2015, quarterback Greg Ward Jr., Houston; and 2016, running back D’Onta Foreman, Texas.

This year’s finalists as determined by the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Selection Committee include:

—J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, graduate quarterback, Wichita Falls (Rider High School), Big Ten;

—Ronald Jones II, Southern California, junior running back, McKinney (McKinney North HS), Pac-12;

—Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, sophomore quarterback, Stephenville (Stephenville HS), SEC

—James Washington, Oklahoma State, senior wide receiver, Stamford (Stamford HS), Big 12.

Sponsors of the award include city of Tyler, BMW of Tyler, Brookshire’s, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Clements Fluids Management LLC, Kitchens Unique, Patterson Commercial Property Group, R.W. Fair Foundation, Southside Bank, TDI Air Conditioning/James and Sharon Wynne, Chesley and Ted W. Walters, Austin Bank, Azalea Orthopedics, Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Prothro, Wilhelmi & Co., Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler.

This is the fifth year for the award. Previous finalists and winners are listed:

2013 Finalists

Jace Amaro, Texas Tech, junior tight end, San Antonio (MacArthur High School)

Mike Evans, Texas A&M, sophomore wide receiver, Galveston (Ball HS)

James Franklin, Missouri, senior quarterback, Corinth (Lake Dallas, HS)

Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, sophomore, quarterback, Kerrville (Tivy HS)

*Bryce Petty, Baylor, junior quarterback, Midlothian (Midlothian HS)

2014 Finalists

Jay Ajayi, Boise State, junior running back, Plano (Frisco Liberty HS)

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, freshman quarterback, Wichita Falls (Rider HS)

*Trevone Boykin, TCU, junior quarterback, Dallas (West Mesquite HS)

Samaje Perine, Oklahoma, freshman running back, Pflugerville (Hendrickson HS)

Bryce Petty, Baylor, senior quarterback, Midlothian (Midlothian HS)

2015 Finalists

Trevone Boykin, TCU, senior quarterback, Dallas (West Mesquite HS)

Corey Coleman, Baylor, junior wide receiver, Richardson (Pearce HS)

Josh Doctson, TCU, senior wide receiver, Mansfield (Legacy HS)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, sophomore quarterback, Austin (Lake Travis HS)

*Greg Ward, Jr., Houston, junior quarterback, Tyler (John Tyler HS)

2016 Finalists

*D’Onta Foreman, Texas, junior running back, Texas City (Texas City HS)

Jalen Hurts, Alabama, freshman quarterback, Channelview (Channelview HS)

Patrick Mahomes II, Texas Tech, junior quarterback, Whitehouse (Whitehouse HS)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, junior quarterback, Austin (Lake Travis HS)

Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma, senior wide receiver, Cameron (Cameron Yoe HS)

*denotes winner

