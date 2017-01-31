TYLER - TYLER - Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at "The Grove" restaurant, located at 3500 Old Jacksonville Highway.

According to Paul Findley with the Tyler Fire Department, fire crews quickly located the origin of the fire, which was in the bar area.

The fire has been contained and crews are working to clear the scene. Some crews have been released.





In all, Six engines and one ladder company were dispatched to the restaurant, as well as the District Chief and an Investigator.

