Fire destroys Chapel Hill home, no injuries reported

CHAPEL HILL - According to Constable Josh Joplin on the Jackson Heights Facebook page, a family lost their home in a mobile home fire in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Multiple units from Arp, Chapel Hill and Jackson Heights arrived at a fire on County Road 26 to find the home fully involved. The residents got out safely, but lost everything.

According to the post, crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to a nearby home.

