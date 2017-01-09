Fire destroys half of Longview home

Homeowner Thomas Taylor

LONGVIEW - Homeowner Thomas Taylor is working to salvage what he can out of this fire. He says luckily his family made it out in time.

Taylor tells me Sunday night he was out watching football when he received a call about his house on fire. He says his son and sisters were at the house when an electrical outlet started sparking. This caused a fire in one of the bedrooms that spread through part of the house. Taylor says his son and sisters ran out of the house and were not hurt, but this isn't the first electrical fire he has gone through.

"Stuff like this can be replaced but not a life," Taylor says. "Back in 2007 we had the same thing happened and I lost a brother, so we were prepared just in case something did happen like that."

Taylor tells me his family is staying with other relatives until he can start rebuilding. He says the fire hurt his sister the most. She lost clothes and her bed. Still, Taylor says material things can always be replaced but he is thankful to have his family.

