Fire destroys historic Mount Rose Baptist Church

TROUP - For decades the Troup church served as a place of worship and community center for African-Americans. Several family generations have been attending to the church.

Fire officials say the fire started this morning at 6:30AM. The old pews, bibles and hymnals turned into ruins.

The church does have insurance on the building but church members say this loss hits their hearts.

"Tears come rolling because this is the oldest Black church in town and I’m a member of it,” Church member Emma Jones says. “I couldn't help but crying."

The church will use their newly built sanctuary for Sunday service. The building is empty and doesn't have pews but church members say they will praise God.

© 2018 KYTX-TV