Fire destroys home early Wednesday morning, family on vacation

TYLER - Crews responded to a house fire in Tyler, Wednesday morning, no one was injured. The homeowners were on vacation at the time of the fire ane have made preparations to come home tonight to evaluate the damage.

The fire was reported just before 8:30 this morning, crews were on the scene within minutes.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and officials say it will be a difficult one to figure out.

After hearing the devastating news, friends of the family created a YouCaring page to help with the rebuilding of their over three decade home.

© 2017 KYTX-TV